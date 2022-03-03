Submit Release
FW: VCR / ROYALTON BARRACKS

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2000822

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Roaldi                        

STATION:   Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03-02-22 / 2317 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Gage Road, Bethel

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: India Tweedie   

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03-02-22, at approximately 2317 hours, State Police received an animal complaint at an address on Gage Road, Bethel.  Upon arrival Troopers determined that Indie Tweedie (31) was present on the property, which is a violation of her Conditions of Release. Tweedie was issued taken into custody and later released on a citation to appear in the Windsor County Court at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  

COURT: Windsor County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

