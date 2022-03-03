FW: VCR / ROYALTON BARRACKS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2000822
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Roaldi
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03-02-22 / 2317 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gage Road, Bethel
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: India Tweedie
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03-02-22, at approximately 2317 hours, State Police received an animal complaint at an address on Gage Road, Bethel. Upon arrival Troopers determined that Indie Tweedie (31) was present on the property, which is a violation of her Conditions of Release. Tweedie was issued taken into custody and later released on a citation to appear in the Windsor County Court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT: Windsor County – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.