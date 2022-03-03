MCE Systems Announces SOC2 Type 2 Certification
MCE has always had strong systems and controls in place to ensure that customer information is handled securely and with confidentiality”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCE Systems Ltd., the global leader in mobile device lifecycle management, announced today that it has reinforced its commitment to ensuring telco-grade data security governance by achieving System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 compliance. The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) established SOC 2 as an auditing standard to assist firms in preventing illegal access to their digital assets and consumer data.
— Dr. Erez Manor, MCE’s Chief Information Officer
The SOC 2 audit is widely recognized by Mobile Operators, who operate in an environment where cyber-security dangers are ever-present. The accreditation demonstrates that MCE's data security, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy procedures meet the SOC 2 criteria – and fulfill the core Mobile Operator requirement on certification, as part of the service provider selection process.
“Mobile Operators are highly regulated and demand the greatest levels of data protection”, said Dr. Erez Manor, MCE’s Chief Information Officer. “MCE has always had strong systems and controls in place to ensure that customer information is handled securely and with confidentiality. The SOC 2 certification gives independent proof of our ongoing dedication to our client’s security of data and sits alongside our ISO27701, 27001, 14001 9001 accreditations”
Liran Weiss, MCE’s Co-Founder and Chief Corporate Officer states: “This is a significant achievement that required substantial time and resource commitment from several key team members over several months. The delivery of this Certification was chiefly made possible by the efforts of Rave Nir, our CISO, and his dedicated team”.
An independent auditor carried out the SOC 2 evaluation that reviewed and tested MCE’s data management control mechanisms and activities, including monitoring, communication, policies, and procedures. In addition to business procedures, the auditor conducted security inspections of publicly accessible sites and endpoints through penetration testing. While SOC 2 Type 1 audits are based on the state of these mechanisms on a specific date, the Type 2 evaluation that MCE successfully completed was much more rigorous. MCE’s SOC 2 Type 2 audits involved a more detailed investigation covering a longer period – in MCE’s case, three months from October to December 2021.
The SOC 2 report is valid for one year.
About MCE Systems:
MCE Systems is the pioneer in mobile device lifecycle management, having created more than $2.5B of shareholder value for operators and their partners since 2005. MCE’s industry-leading solutions simplify operations, increase revenues, and decrease inefficiencies. Specific solutions range from device diagnostics and care to trade-in management with a price guarantee to handling device returns. All are omnichannel-ready with world-class virtualization and provide fully integrated data management to anticipate customer needs around device-related customers issues (e.g., device health, upgrade timing). Over its more than 15 years of experience, MCE Systems has become the trusted solution to Tier-1 operators and their partners. For more information, please visit: www.mce.systems.
