JB Owen and Aireka Harvell Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

There's also the myth that only founders who come from certain backgrounds or graduated from certain universities can grow companies that will one day become a Unicorn. This [is a] misconception." — Aireka Harvell, founder & CEO of Nodat

JB Owen, started Ignite Publishing

What “ myths “ would you like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Many people feel like founders just organize and tell everybody what to do when running a business. This is not the case. When you found a company, you need to do every little thing. You need to know what’s happening in the mailroom as much as you need to know what’s happening in the boardroom. You need to be aware of every facet of your company, and you need to know how to do those skills because you can’t hire people, inspire people, or even let people go if you don’t know what their job requirements are. It isn’t good as a leader if you don’t understand all the skillsets and are not privy to the metrics in every position within your company.

Founders have to know how to do many things. When they start their company, they end up doing it all, and they end up putting in the work and putting in the time. It’s not about telling everybody else what to do and just sitting at the top and delegating. Many founders do multiple tasks in their business, especially when they start. They do everything that is required. That is the most important thing as a founder. You need to be aware of every facet of your business and teach yourself and educate yourself on what is needed in that sector of your business.

As your business grows, you want to hire the best people who know more than you in their area so that they can uplevel your business. But you’ve got to know what the requirements are and what the responsibilities are so you can hire the right people. Then you can grow that company’s division by being aware of how to expand because you now understand what is required in that role.

Aireka Harvell, founder & CEO of Nodat

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Entrepreneurs are not motivated by money alone. Most of the successful founders I have met, myself included, have a bigger why behind what we do. It’s the excitement of creating something new for the world to use while overcoming obstacles, breaking down barriers, and testing new products or services.

The personal and spiritual aspect of being a founder is also valuable. We get to see the world from different lenses and it helps us grow to become better human beings. After all of that and we finally get our formula just right, the money is a great reward.

There’s also the myth that only founders who come from certain backgrounds or graduated from certain universities can grow companies that will one day become a Unicorn. This misconception has led to a lot of great founders being bypassed. I know this to be true because I had first hand experience. Early in my journey an investor recommended that I work for an entrepreneur instead of becoming one. His reasoning was that I didn’t look a certain way and I didn’t come from a specific background. Thankfully those old ideas are rapidly being proven wrong.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

While anyone can become a founder, not everyone is cut out to remain one. Founding a company is the easy part. Once there’s a solid idea you go through the process to create it, name it, register a birth certificate and boom you’re officially a founder. In my opinion, It’s the work that comes after the birth certificate that’s not for the faint of heart. I liken it to parenting because every business is like a child, they each have their own personality and its own set of unique challenges. Now if you’re a great founder, you will possess certain qualities and traits that equip them to go through those growing pains until the company matures enough to fly on its own.

