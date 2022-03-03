Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,616 in the last 365 days.

Market faces strong correction, VN-Index loses over 13 points

VIETNAM, March 3 - Cà Mau Gas processing plant project, which is invested by PV Gas. PV Gas shares climbed nearly 1.3 per cent yesterday on surging international oil prices, cushioning the market's general downtrend. Photo pvgas.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — Shares plummeted on Wednesday due to losses in many large-cap stocks, especially in banking sectors. 

The market benchmark VN-Index closed the session at 1,485.52 points, down 13.26 points or 0.88 per cent. It gained 8.65 points in the previous trade. 

The market’s breadth was negative with nearly 320 stocks declining, while liquidity surged. 

On the southern bourse, more than 941.5 million shares were traded, worth over VNĐ30.3 trillion (US$1.1 billion).

Strong selling force in many large-cap stocks, especially bank stocks, triggered the downtrend. The 30 biggest stocks tracker VN30-Index dropped 21.51 points, or 1.42 per cent, to 1,498.61 points. 

Of the VN30 basket, only seven stocks increased, while 20 stocks slid and three stocks ended flat. 

Data compiled by vietstock showed that in the top ten stocks dominating the market’s trend, there was only one stock in the realty sector, which was Vinhomes (VHM), while the rest were bank stocks. 

Of which, BIDV (BID) posted the worst performance yesterday, down 3.74 per cent. It was followed by Vietinbank (CTG), MBBank (MBB), VPBank (VPB), Techcombank (TCB), Sacombank (STB), Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB), HDBank (HDB) and Eximbank (EIB). These stocks lost at least 2.19 per cent. 

However, the loss was limited by gains in some pillar stocks, including PV Gas (GAS), Vietjet Aviation JSC (VJC), Novaland (NVL) and Becamex (BCM), up in a range of 1.27 - 2.08 per cent. 

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also finished lower yesterday, down 1.31 points or 0.3 per cent to 442.25 points.

During the session, investors poured nearly VNĐ3.5 trillion into HNX, equivalent to a trading volume of over 109.7 million shares. 

Foreign investors also fled the market after withdrawing a value of VNĐ1.16 trillion from both main exchanges.

Of which, they net sold a value of nearly VNĐ1.17 trillion on HoSE, while net bought only VNĐ4.9 billion worth of shares on the northern bourse. VNS

You just read:

Market faces strong correction, VN-Index loses over 13 points

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.