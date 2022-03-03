Maria DiLorenzo and Dr Tara Lalvani Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Maria DiLorenzo, Founder and CEO of MFD Style Dr Tara Lalvani, Founder & CEO of revolutionary direct to consumer global beauty brand, Beautifect

Maria DiLorenzo, Founder and CEO of MFD Style. Dr Tara Lalvani, Founder & CEO of revolutionary direct to consumer global beauty brand, Beautifect.

Always give yourself a full-body once over before walking out the door!” — Maria DiLorenzo, Founder and CEO of MFD Style

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

Spring is right around the corner, and while Winter may show itself again with surprise snow storm, etc, don't let your marketing be a 'surprise', instead get a professional marketing game plan in place with the help of Fotis Georgiadis. Marketing combined with brand and image building brings about solid ROI's instead of just 'marketing'. Reach out to him at the below contact options and read two recent client interview excerpts below:

-

Maria DiLorenzo, Founder and CEO of MFD Style

What are your “5 Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Public Speaker?” Please share a story or example for each.

Practice:

Every successful public speaker will tell you practice truly makes perfect. There are no short cuts to getting better; you simply have to do it as often as you can. I am forever grateful all of my professional positions required me to get in front of large groups of people and speak, for all sorts of reasons. Malcolm Gladwell said you have to practice 10,000 hours to become an expert at something. Exceptional public speakers are exceptional because we practice a LOT.

Pay Attention to Your Speech Cadence:

The inflection of your voice has power beyond the words you use. Effective public speakers know that the way we deliver our content matters. How you raise or lower the volume of your voice, the articulation of certain words, and the pacing of your speech are essential to mastering cadence.

Get Personal:

Public speaking requires you to communicate information and ideas, and as humans, we process new information and ideas more effectively when we can relate it to something in our existing environment or life. Your personal stories not only allow your audience to relate to you as a human, but people may imagine themselves in your story, too. This kind of transference actually creates an emotional connection to your message, almost like we might feel when watching a movie.

Be Emotive:

This links to getting personal as we are emotional beings. Effective public speakers know the importance of leveraging emotions to tell their stories. Part of storytelling is the willingness to share vulnerabilities and lessons that some may not admit to, while normalizing you felt a certain way. When I told the story of my dad’s memorial in my podcast, I was floored by the number of listeners who responded positively to the way I shared that transformative emotional experience.

Believe in Yourself and Your Message

We have to believe that who we are and what we have to say is worthy. If we allow the outside world to dictate that worth, it rocks our personal foundation and makes it too dependent on external forces. The true power of an effective public speaker comes from within. Speak your message with that belief in self, and watch the magic happen.

Read the rest here

-

Dr Tara Lalvani, Founder & CEO of revolutionary direct to consumer global beauty brand, Beautifect

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why?

1 — Make sure you surround yourself with the right people. I’m really fortunate that within my circle there are other founders and business leaders who I have been subconsciously shaped by, the mentality is ‘how can we accomplish this’ rather than ‘this won’t work’. You need to be prepared to fail; failures can lead to success! People who have taken a similar journey to you will understand the sacrifices and difficulties you have to make and can keep you pushing forward in the right direction.

2 — Take time to hire, but be quick to fire! Your team is everything. If one person has the wrong attitude it can bring the morale down for everyone. The pressure for high growth makes it tempting to hire quickly but this may just cause you more issues in the long run. Being selective and creating a dynamic team of individuals who can work together naturally is a win for everyone.

3 — I’m fortunate to have an entrepreneurial husband who is well versed in the trials and tribulations of leading a company; so there were no rose tinted glasses for me, I knew I would face obstacles and that I had to be mentally prepared for a multitude of new challenges coming my way. He told me early on that running a company would involve putting out fires out every day so I feel like I was prepared as he certainly wasn’t wrong about this; and I think it’s important to have a deep understanding that when you are at the helm of something, those final decisions are ultimately yours and you need to be able to lead and be willing to feel uncomfortable in order to grow. Nothing great was ever achieved in our comfort zone.

The full interview is available here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

