Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,605 in the last 365 days.

Investor Alert: TudoFX

CANADA, March 2 - Released on March 2, 2022

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online trading platform TudoFX. This platform claims to offer Saskatchewan residents an opportunity to invest and trade in stocks, forex, crypto currencies, and contract for differences through its' online website at www.tudofx.com

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. TudoFX is not registered to sell or trade securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan.

The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses. Investors and consumers should also exercise extreme care when asked to transfer funds to a foreign country or when asked to grant remote access to a personal computer. 

The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988 and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

  • Always verify that the person or company is registered to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search
  • Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.
  • Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

If you have invested with TudoFX, or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

For more investor protection information, visit https://fcaa/gov.sk.ca/consumers-investors-pension-plan-members/investors.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Margherita Vittorelli Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority Regina Phone: 306-798-4160 Email: margherita.vittorelli2@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Investor Alert: TudoFX

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.