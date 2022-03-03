Saskatchewan Opening Doors to Ukrainians

CANADA, March 3 - Released on March 2, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is opening its doors to those from Ukraine who are fleeing the brutal attacks instigated by the Putin regime.

"I spoke with my federal counterpart yesterday to advise that Saskatchewan will open our doors to an unlimited number of Ukrainians affected by the conflict, and we want to open those doors expeditiously," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

In follow-up to correspondence over the past week, on March 1 Minister Harrison spoke with Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada on Saskatchewan's desire to do its part to assist on the acute humanitarian situation and growing refugee crisis that has already seen nearly one million people leave Ukraine.

"It's time to pay our debt back to those generations of Ukrainian immigrants who helped build our province, giving refuge to their ancestors who are being so viciously attacked by the Putin regime," Harrison said. "Ukrainians will find a welcoming environment in our communities, including many residents with the same culture and language, which will assist in ensuring long-term success with resettlement in Saskatchewan."

The Government of Saskatchewan will provide funding for the coordination of community supports, including settlement services for Ukrainian families arriving in Saskatchewan. The government is also committed to ensuring we have the programs and services Ukrainian newcomers may need to gain the language, skills, and connections to successfully integrate into our communities and workforce.

"The government will be working with community and service providers on these programs and services in the days ahead," Harrison said. "We will also be working closely with the business community and employers who want to help Ukrainians by offering them employment."

The province will prioritize any applications received from Ukrainian citizens to the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP), which has facilitated the arrival of nearly 300 Ukrainian citizens over the last five years, with a much longer history of immigration from that country to this province. Ukrainian culture and traditions are deeply embedded in Saskatchewan, as approximately 15 per cent of our province's residents trace all or part of their ancestry to Ukraine.

