Angie McCourt of Authentic ME Revolution to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FLORAL CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The need to be authentic speaks to our very core but being authentic in the workplace can be a challenge.

We often feel that we must create a character to protect our authentic self while we are at work.

Angie McCourt is dedicated to revolutionizing authenticity in the workplace and life in general.

Angie is a Success + Mindset Coach and the founder of Authentic ME Revolution, where she helps her clients discover their elevated gifts, be true to themselves and find joy through mindset shift and actions to create the life they want to live.

As a Success + Mindset Coach, Angie helps clients shift their limiting beliefs and discover their elevated gifts so they can show up as their true self.

“Mindset really does drive so much of what can hold us back, but it’s also the key to unlock who we are so that we can pursue what we want,” says Angie.

McCourt helps her clients achieve the same positive shift she made herself.

Prior to launching Authentic ME Revolution, Angie spent nearly 30 years as a successful business leader.

“My identity was my work,” recalls Angie. “I started challenging that and unraveling from that identity. I realized that we have an opportunity to redefine and reinvent who we are the way we want to be.”

Angie is the author of the new transformational nonfiction book, Love Your Gifts: Permission to Revolutionize Authenticity in the Workplace, which offers guidance on how to activate and use our elevated gifts. She is also host of Shifting Inside Out podcast featuring guests who have challenged status quo and brought their authentic self to work along with all the vulnerability of their journey for others to model and learn from. Available on most listening platforms.

For anyone working toward living authentically both professionally and personally, Love Your Gifts teaches readers to utilize their passion and humanity in the workplace and identifies the mindset and behaviors that lead to achieving authenticity in everything we do.

“I've seen people make these shifts themselves and I’ve seen how it impacted the business and the workplace around them,” says Angie. “You have to be able to create a safe space for people to be innovative, creative and aligned with their values.”

Close Up Radio will feature Angie McCourt in an interview with Jim Masters on March 7th at 1pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on March 14th at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.angiemccourt.com

Love Your Gifts: Permission to Revolutionize Authenticity in the Workplace is available on Amazon