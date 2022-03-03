Gov. Kay Ivey celebrated Read Across America Day with students at Clanton Elementary School on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The governor read “What Do You Do with An Idea?” by Kobi Yamada to the kindergarten students and addressed the entire school using their intercom system. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
Gov. Ivey Reads What Do You Do With An Idea
News Provided By
March 03, 2022, 07:43 GMT
