St. Albans Barracks//DUI

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

             

CASE#: 22A2000977

TROOPER:  Trooper Farmer                     

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/02/2022

LOCATION:  Berry Road in Richford, VT 

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #3

 

ACCUSED:  Kevin Russell

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/02/2022 at 1908 Hours Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash in Richford, VT. Richford Fire and EMS responded as well. After investigating the incident, VSP placed Kevin Russell, 62 years old of Enosburg, VT, under arrest for driving under the influence. He was transported to VSP – St. Albans for processing. He was admitted into Detox in St. Albans, VT.  He was issued a citation to appear in Franklin Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI on April 18, 2022 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE: April 18, 2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION:       

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

 

