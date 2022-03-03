St. Albans Barracks//DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2000977
TROOPER: Trooper Farmer
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 03/02/2022
LOCATION: Berry Road in Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #3
ACCUSED: Kevin Russell
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/02/2022 at 1908 Hours Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash in Richford, VT. Richford Fire and EMS responded as well. After investigating the incident, VSP placed Kevin Russell, 62 years old of Enosburg, VT, under arrest for driving under the influence. He was transported to VSP – St. Albans for processing. He was admitted into Detox in St. Albans, VT. He was issued a citation to appear in Franklin Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI on April 18, 2022 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: April 18, 2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED – LOCATION:
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y