News Release - DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5000816

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Joshua Mikkola and Cpl Amy LeClair

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03-02-22 at approximately 1934 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Rte 5 and Quarry Road, Derby VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Rene Wells

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03-02-22 at approximately 1958 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call advising of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of US Rte 5 and Quarry Road in Derby VT. Troopers responded and met with both operators, Wells being Op#1. Through further investigation, Wells showed signs of impairment and was subsequently placed in custody and transported to the VSP-Derby Barracks for processing. Upon completion of the processing, Wells was released on a citation to appear in VT Superior Court-Criminal Division-Orleans County to answer to this charge.

There were no injuries to any occupants of either of the vehicles involved in the crash. The damage to both vehicles was minor passenger side front end damage. One of the vehicles was towed from the scene by Grenier’s Auto at the owner’s request and the other was driven from the scene.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03-15-22 at 1000 hrs

COURT: Orleans County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.