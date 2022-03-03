Submit Release
News Release - DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5000816

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt Joshua Mikkola and Cpl Amy LeClair                        

STATION:   VSP-Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 03-02-22 at approximately 1934  hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Rte 5 and Quarry Road, Derby VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Rene Wells                                              

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03-02-22 at approximately 1958 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call advising of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of US Rte 5 and Quarry Road in Derby VT.  Troopers responded and met with both  operators, Wells being Op#1.  Through further investigation, Wells showed signs of impairment and was subsequently placed in custody and transported to the VSP-Derby Barracks for processing.  Upon completion of the processing, Wells was released on a citation to appear in VT Superior Court-Criminal Division-Orleans County to answer to this charge. 

 

There were no injuries to any occupants of either of the vehicles involved in the crash.  The damage to both vehicles was minor passenger side front end damage.  One of the vehicles was towed from the scene by Grenier’s Auto at the owner’s request and the other was driven from the scene.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  03-15-22 at 1000 hrs          

COURT: Orleans County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

 

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-8208

 

 

