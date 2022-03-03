News Release - DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5000816
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Joshua Mikkola and Cpl Amy LeClair
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03-02-22 at approximately 1934 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Rte 5 and Quarry Road, Derby VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Rene Wells
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03-02-22 at approximately 1958 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call advising of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of US Rte 5 and Quarry Road in Derby VT. Troopers responded and met with both operators, Wells being Op#1. Through further investigation, Wells showed signs of impairment and was subsequently placed in custody and transported to the VSP-Derby Barracks for processing. Upon completion of the processing, Wells was released on a citation to appear in VT Superior Court-Criminal Division-Orleans County to answer to this charge.
There were no injuries to any occupants of either of the vehicles involved in the crash. The damage to both vehicles was minor passenger side front end damage. One of the vehicles was towed from the scene by Grenier’s Auto at the owner’s request and the other was driven from the scene.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03-15-22 at 1000 hrs
COURT: Orleans County – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Amy LeClair
VSP-Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby VT 05829
Tel: 802-334-8881
Fax: 802-334-8208