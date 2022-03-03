Kinectify and BET99 Full-Service Compliance Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinectify, a full-service compliance software and advisory company focused on AML in the gaming industry, and BET99, a premier online casino and sportsbook in Canada, announced a partnership today that provides BET99 with full-service compliance, including technology and advisory services.
With this partnership, BET99 takes advantage of leading compliance services that scale with the company. As a high-growth company in Canada, BET99 needed the experience of seasoned AML practitioners and modern software, and was seeking a solution that would scale with them and handle the unique aspects of their online casino and sports betting businesses. Kinectify was the natural solution. Staffed with leading AML gaming experts and providing modern, cutting-edge AML software, Kinectify is able to offer services that meet clients where they are at today and scale up with them quickly.
Milena Tsekova, CEO of BET99 said: “From the onset, we have been thoroughly impressed with the team of professionals at Kinectify. We look forward to working together to enhance the design and implementation of our compliance program to exceed the expectations of our regulators and stakeholders.”
Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify said: “We are excited to partner with BET99. BET99 is doing great things in Canada and we are looking forward to joining them on their journey. We’re thrilled to augment their compliance program with sophisticated software and highly experienced gaming compliance professionals so the BET99 staff can stay laser focused on what matters most: building their business.”
ABOUT KINECTIFY
Kinectify is a full-service risk management company revolutionizing how compliance is managed in the gaming industry. Founded by an AML analyst at heart and staffed by seasoned gaming risk management practitioners, Kinectify delivers in-depth AML technology and advisory services including outsourced compliance enabling clients to scale and efficiently manage risk.
To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visit www.kinectify.com.
ABOUT BET99
BET99 is Canada’s premiere online gaming company, offering a full suite of products including sportsbook, online casino, live casino, bingo, and lottery. BET99 caters to all customers with pre-game and in-play markets from professional leagues all around the world, and over 2,500 casino games. Founded in 2020, the company focuses solely on the Canadian Market.
