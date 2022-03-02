Vehicle Sought in an Armored Car Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force, which includes agents from the FBI’s Washington Field office, seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Armored Car Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.
At approximately 9:00 am, the suspects approached an armored car employee at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and took money from the armored truck. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.
The suspects’ vehicle is believed to be an early 2000’s gray Infinity Q35, with damage to the rear right portion of the bumper. The vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.