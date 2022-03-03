Additional Traffic Expected for NASCAR Weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – NASCAR will roar into southern Nevada with three days of racing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Drivers should plan for delays in the northeast valley Friday, Saturday, and Sunday before and after race activities.

The heaviest traffic is expected on I-15 at Exit 54 (Speedway Blvd) as well as Las Vegas Blvd, north of E Craig Rd. Drivers should avoid those areas if possible.

Friday, March 4 – NASCAR Truck Race

1:00 p.m. – Ticket gates open

6:00 p.m. – NASCAR Truck race begins

7:50 p.m. – Estimated conclusion of event

Saturday, March 5 – NASCAR Xfinity Series

10:00 a.m. - Ticket gates open

1:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race begins

4 p.m. - estimated conclusion of event

Sunday, Mar 6 – NASCAR Cup Series Race

8:00 a.m. - Ticket gates open

12:30 p.m. - Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube begins

3:30 p.m. - estimated conclusion of event

Stay connected with NDOT online at www.dot.nv.gov and follow us on social media: @NevadaDOT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

# # #