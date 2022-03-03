DEE SNIDER FRONTS SUPERGROUP BAD PENNY ON THE DEFIANT “ARMY OF ONE”
On their follow-up to the Rob Halford-fronted “Push Comes to Shove,” Bad Penny recruits the legendary Twisted Sister screamer to call out the forces of evil.
“Army of One” is a real face-melter and an anthem against dictatorship and injustice.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The metallic supergroup Bad Penny, which features former Queen bassist Danny Miranda, Blue Oyster Cult drummer Jules Radino, guitarist/songwriter Mike Holtzman and a line-up of iconic vocalists including Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, Queensryche singer Todd LaTorre, and former Journey lead vocalist Steve Augeri, announced today that Dee Snider will front the group on their forthcoming single “Army of One.”
— Mike Holtzman
“Dee is one of the most powerful and recognizable voices in rock history,” said Holtzman. “And he’s not shy about expressing his opinions. ‘Army of One” is a real face-melter and an anthem against dictatorship and injustice.”
Tony Bruno (Rihanna, Danger! Danger!) produced the track and lent a shredding guitar lead.
Bad Penny has released a string of critically acclaimed metal and hard rock songs, including ”Push Comes to Shove (feat. ROB HALFORD + MILITIA VOX), which the U.K’s ROCKFIEND Magazine called a “masterpiece.” A full album is expected in July 2022
“Army of One” (featuring Dee Snider) will be available for pre-order on iTunes March 14, 2022. The single will be available everywhere April 2022.
