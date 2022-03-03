DEE SNIDER FRONTS SUPERGROUP BAD PENNY ON THE DEFIANT “ARMY OF ONE”

Bad Penny’s “Army of One” (ft. Dee Snider) Drops April 1 2022

On their follow-up to the Rob Halford-fronted “Push Comes to Shove,” Bad Penny recruits the legendary Twisted Sister screamer to call out the forces of evil.

“Army of One” is a real face-melter and an anthem against dictatorship and injustice.” — Mike Holtzman