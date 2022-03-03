Royalton Barracks/ DUI, Reckless Endangerment X3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2000817
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 3/2/22 1525 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Justin Morrill Memorial Highway, Strafford
VIOLATION: DUI, Reckless Endangerment X3
ACCUSED: Brittany Davis
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 2, 2022 at approximately 1525 hours, the principal of the Newton School contacted VSP and advised that an intoxicated mother had picked up her children and drove away. Troopers responded to the residence and through the investigation determined that the accused had been impaired at the time of operation and was subsequently arrested for DUI and 3 counts of Reckless endangerment. Davis was transported to the Royalton Barracks and released on citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/23/22 / 0800 hours
COURT: Orange
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Kyle Stevens
Vermont State Police - Royalton
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Phone - 802-234-9933
Fax – 802-878-2742