Royalton Barracks/ DUI, Reckless Endangerment X3

CASE#: 22B2000817

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 3/2/22 1525 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Justin Morrill Memorial Highway, Strafford

VIOLATION: DUI, Reckless Endangerment X3

ACCUSED: Brittany Davis

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 2, 2022 at approximately 1525 hours, the principal of the Newton School contacted VSP and advised that an intoxicated mother had picked up her children and drove away. Troopers responded to the residence and through the investigation determined that the accused had been impaired at the time of operation and was subsequently arrested for DUI and 3 counts of Reckless endangerment. Davis was transported to the Royalton Barracks and released on citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/23/22 / 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

MUG SHOT: Attached

