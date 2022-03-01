Submit Release
SCOCA year in review 2021

SCOCAblog  reviews the Supreme Court’s 2021. The analysis reports only 54 opinions for the year, “the lowest yearly total in the past decade,” and a 2015 to 2021 “average unanimity rate [of] 89.74% . . . [with] no consistent blocs in the rare 4–3 splits.”

