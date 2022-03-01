SCOCA year in review 2021

SCOCAblog reviews the Supreme Court’s 2021. The analysis reports only 54 opinions for the year, “the lowest yearly total in the past decade,” and a 2015 to 2021 “average unanimity rate [of] 89.74% . . . [with] no consistent blocs in the rare 4–3 splits.”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.