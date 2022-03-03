March 2 - Doug Lamborn Qualifies for State Primary Ballot

Denver, March 2, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Doug Lamborn, Republican candidate for United States House of Representatives, District 5 has collected the required number of signatures to appear on the June 28, 2022 State Primary ballot.

Candidates for U.S. House of Representatives are required to collect 1,500 signatures (or 10% of votes cast in the last election in the district, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801(2)(a.5), C.R.S. Lamborn submitted 2,297 valid signatures, eclipsing the 1,500-signature threshold.

Petition Verification Summary:

Number of qualified signatures submitted: 3,164

Number of entries rejected: 867

Number of entries accepted: 2,297

Number of valid signatures required: 1,500

For a complete statement of sufficiency (PDF), click here.

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.