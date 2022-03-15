NEXCOM Powers the Next Generation of Industrial IoT with the NISE 53
Fanless System Delivers New Levels of CPU and Graphics Performance, Security Features, and 24/7 Functional Safety
The NISE 53 offers a safer option to power AI and machine learning applications in industrial environments”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of industrial automation solutions, announced today release of the NISE 53, a fanless embedded system built to power the next generation of industrial internet of things (IOT) devices. Featuring Intel Elkhart Lake processors, the Intel Atom® x6000E series, and Celeron® J series processors – the NISE 53 delivers new levels of CPU and graphics performance with integrated IoT features, including real-time performance, manageability, security, and functional safety.
— Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM
The NISE 53 is powered by the Intel® Celeron® processor J6412, with 2.0 GHz, and offers 40% higher CPU performance and improved graphics compared to previous generations. The system takes a huge leap forward in graphics capability with the help of Intel® UHD Graphics 16EUs and supports up to three simultaneous displays. Intel's Gen 11 integrated GPU is ideal to support 3D graphics and a wide range of GPGPU-driven applications, including major acceleration APIs such as DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.5, Vulkan 1.1, OpenCL 1.1, and metal.
“The NISE 53 is designed for high reliability and long service life, offering 10 years of continuous 24/7 operations,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “The NISE 53 offers a safer option to power AI and machine learning applications in industrial environments, including helping clients build high performance, intelligence vision solutions with the OpenVINO™ toolkit for character and image recognition, emulating human vision.”
Designed for real-time industrial applications, the NISE 53 supports Time Synchronized Networking (TSN) standards and capabilities, based on a standard Ethernet network. To support time-sensitive applications and time synchronization, it delivers timeliness for ultra-reliable low-latency communication, as well as traffic scheduling.
The NISE 53 Intel Atom® and Intel® Celeron® based fanless embedded system features integrated security functions. This includes the new Intel® AES instructions for wireless security, processor security, file encryption, and SSL/TLS. The Intel® secure key can be used to generate high-quality keys for cryptographic protocols. In addition, the Execute Disable Bit ‡, Intel® OS Guard and Intel® Boot Guard security features help reduce exposure to viruses and malicious-code attacks, as well as preventing harmful software.
Features
• Onboard Intel® Celeron® processor J6412
• 1 x DDR4 2133 SO-DIMM socket, support up to 16 GB
• 3 x HDMI (triple displays)
• 3 x GbE LAN ports
• Support TPM 2.0
• 1 x Front accessible M.2 Key B socket for storage/4G LTE/5G module
• 1 x Internal M.2 Key B socket for 4G LTE/5G module
• 1 x mini-PCIe (full-size) socket support optional mSATA/Wi-Fi/BT/4G LTE module
To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website.
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
Peter Yang
NEXCOM USA
peteryang@nexcom.com