March 2, 2022 – Workforce Solutions Alamo and Lone Star National Bank Receive $510,967 Job Training Grant

Date: March 2, 2022

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded Workforce Solutions Alamo and their partner Lone Star National Bank a $510,967 Skills Development Fund grant. The grant will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions Alamo area.

This grant will be used to provide training in banking, finance, customer service, time management and leadership instruction to close skills gaps along identified career paths for a total of 346 full-time Lone Star National Bank employees. Upon completion of training, Lone Star National Bank aims to improve job satisfaction, increase efficiency, and increase business growth.

“Opportunities for our Texas workforce to receive training and upskilling are key to creating prosperous career pathways,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “We’re proud to support Workforce Solutions Alamo and Lone Star National Bank in their joint effort to ensure our labor force has the tools to be successful in high-demand careers.”

The Skills Development Fund grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with at least 4,728 employers to upgrade or support the creation of more than 411,429 jobs throughout Texas since the program’s inception in 1996. Employers seeking more information about the Skills Development Fund may visit the TWC website at www.texasworkforce.org/skills.

