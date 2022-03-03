Joe Coffey appointed CEO for Alternative Biomedical Solutions

Alternative Biomedical Solutions Joe Coffey, ABS CEO

Industry veteran to lead next phase of organic growth and new segment expansion

I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to succeed Ruth and lead ABS on the next phase of our journey to contribute to the advance of human health and product safety” — Joe Coffey, ABS CEO

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Biomedical Solutions, LLC (ABS) today announced that its Board of Directors appointed Joe Coffey, ABS' Chief Commercial Officer, as the company's next CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Coffey will also join the company's Board of Directors.

Ruth E. Abdulmassih will transition from the CEO role after serving in that capacity since November 2020.

"We are looking forward to working with Joe to continue to drive commercial success in our existing markets and expand into new markets where we can leverage ABS’ expertise. Joe has worked closely with the other functional leadership team members at ABS, and he understands our operations, vendor partners, customers, and marketplaces. Joe brings decades of experience as a commercial leader in the healthcare space in addition to his leadership strengths” stated Chris Holdyk, Centre Lane Partners.

Outgoing CEO Ruth Abdulmassih said “Joe is a committed leader who cares deeply about the team, the customers that we serve, and our stakeholders. I have the utmost confidence that ABS will flourish under his leadership.”

In his previous role as Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Coffey was responsible for leading the company's commercial strategies to deliver a superior customer experience, as well as building the ABS brand and delivering financial results. Before joining ABS in 2020, he held a series of leadership roles with increasing responsibilities at Abbott, Baxter, Leica BioSystems, and Alere.

"I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to succeed Ruth and lead ABS on the next phase of our journey to contribute to the advancement of human health and product safety" Mr. Coffey stated. "Together with the ABS leadership team, our ABS colleagues across North America, and with support from Centre Lane Partners, we will work to build upon our strong foundation to make ABS the preferred OEM-neutral partner to our customers. We remain committed to further accelerating the value we bring to all of our stakeholders. On behalf of the ABS team and the Board, I would like to thank Ruth for her outstanding leadership and deep commitment to the company. “

About ABS

ABS’ Mission is to advance human health and product safety by providing integrated technology and services to our customers. We serve toxicology, pain management, drug rehabilitation, criminal justice, forensic, environmental, cannabis, and other mature and emerging markets. ABS offers unbiased, OEM-neutral solutions that enable innovation while delivering world-class technical service. We also support our clients and markets with a state-of-the-art reference laboratory. ABS is a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company.