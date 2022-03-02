John Gray, Creator of “Ghost Whisperer,” Signs Debut Novel with Ellysian Press
John Gray, Sedona Film Festival
Ellysian Press
Award-winning Director/Writer/Producer John Gray’s forthcoming horror novel, “The Desecrated,” will be released by Ellysian Press in 2022
In Gray’s debut novel, a young woman must battle her inner demons and deal with supernatural happenings while working at a New York morgue . . . a realistic look at the darker side of human nature.”USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Gray’s forthcoming horror novel, “The Desecrated,” will be released by boutique publisher Ellysian Press in 2022. This is the first book of what promises to be an exciting series.
— Kirkus Review
Based in New York, Gray is a writer-director-producer. He created the long-running, CBS hit series “Ghost Whisperer,” starring Jennifer Love Hewitt. Gray wrote and directed many award-winning and critically acclaimed movies for television including “Martin and Lewis,” starring Sean Hayes and Jeremy Northam.
Gray also wrote and directed the Emmy-nominated “A Place for Annie” with Sissy Spacek and the Emmy-nominated mini-series “Haven” with Natasha Richardson and Anne Bancroft. His Indie feature, “White Irish Drinkers,” starring Stephen Lang and Karen Allen, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.
Gray’s prolific career as a writer and director also includes dozens of episodes of series across the broadcast and cable spectrum. His acclaimed short films have played and are playing in film festivals all over the world, including the Cannes Short Film Festival. His short film “French Kiss” has notched 6.3 million views to date on YouTube.
An early Kirkus review for “The Desecrated” said, “In Gray’s debut novel, a young woman must battle her inner demons and deal with supernatural happenings while working at a New York morgue . . . a realistic look at the darker side of human nature and an otherworldly, fantastical account of the spirit world haunting the living . . . compelling horror story . . .”
About Ellysian Press
Ellysian Press is a boutique publisher of award-winning fiction. It was founded in March 2014 by senior partner Maer Wilson. She said, “Ellysian Press creates a sense of home for our authors and a place where they can find fulfillment as artists.” The press publishes science fiction, fantasy, horror and paranormal for adults and young adults. For more information, please visit http://www.ellysianpress.com.
Maer Wilson
Ellysian Press
publisher@ellysianpress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other