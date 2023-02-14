$2.99 Ebook Super Sale - Ellysian Press

The Desecrated

Evil's Whisper

The Clockwork Detective

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellysian Press $2.99 Ebook Super-Sale has been extended!

Pick up a new ebook from your Favorite Author for only $2.99 on Amazon.

Several of our Best-Selling Ebooks are back on sale for a limited time only.

Featured ebooks include John Gray's THE DESECRATED, an Award-Winning Finalist in the Horror: Paranormal/Supernatural category of the 2022 American Fiction Awards. Jordan Elizabeth's Epic Dark Fantasy, EVIL'S WHISPER, and RA McCandless' 2020 Bronze Medal Science Fiction IPPY Winner, THE CLOCKWORK DETECTIVE

You can find the rest of our books at www.ellysianpress.com or on Amazon.com

About Ellysian Press:

At Ellysian Press we seek to create a sense of home for our authors, a place where they can find fulfillment as artists. Just as exceptional mortals once sought a place in the Elysian Fields, now exceptional authors and readers can find a place here at Ellysian Press. We believe that passion for books is a necessary element in our publishing process. We love stories, we love characters, and we love their creators.

Ellysian Press is committed to producing quality books with engaging stories and believable characters.

Maer Wilson
Ellysian Press
publisher@ellysianpress.com

