Pre-Order Sale for - Dead Alley: A Motley Education - S.A. Larsen
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellysian Press and S.A. Larsen are happy to announce the Pre-Order Sale for - Dead Alley: Motley Education Book 2. Now through April 10th, you can Pre-Order Book 2 of The Urd Saga Series - Dead Alley! PRE-SALE PRICE $4.99. Will go up to the regular price of $6.99 upon release.
About the Book:
Sixth-graders Ebony Charmed and Will Fleishman are up to their graves with spirit training. That’s their reward for saving Motley Junior High from a fiery serpent. More homework.
But that didn’t stop them from secretly casting spells to find the dark elf that stole their friend Lance’s body. They certainly couldn’t leave it to Motley authorities. The last time Ebony left things to adults, her mother lied to her and a fire giant kidnapped her father (which she still believes is her fault).
When undead crows invade the boneyard and strange flower petals infect the ghost residents, they realize they are in over their heads. Clues point to Dead Alley – the forbidden section of the boneyard – where the dead have begun to be not so dead. When Lance’s spirit goes full-on berserker, the duo must find a cure. Before the infected ghosts turn zombie and Lance remains trapped there forever.
About the Author:
S.A. Larsen is an award-winning author, childhood apraxia of speech advocate, and Maine-iac ice hockey fan, who has watched more hockey games than she could ever count. She also has a soft spot for the strange and misunderstood, which might explain her love for dipping plain chips in ketchup. Her favorite stories push the boundaries of our world and open harbored emotions to inspire and challenge the heart.
She’s the author of Motley Education: The URD Saga Book I (Ellysian Press, 2019; second edition), a fantasy-adventure for middle-grade readers and Marked Beauty-her debut young adult fantasy-romance (Ellysian Press, 2017). When she’s not chasing her characters around a cemetery or antagonizing them with the wonders of young love, she lives in the land of lobsters and snowy winters with her husband and four children. Visit her cyber home at salarsenbooks.com, or on spookymiddlegrade.com, where she does most of her spookiness brewing up all sorts of creepy ideas with a group of #SpookyMG authors. Stop by for a visit . . . if you dare.
