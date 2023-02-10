Ebook Re-release - Tears of Heaven - R.A. McCandless
EINPresswire.com/ -- Author R.A. MCandless and Ellysian Press are proud to announce the re-release of his Epic Urban Fantasy Series Flames of Predition - Tears of Heaven Book 1.
About the book:
Rogue demons. Dangerous doesn’t begin to describe them. Nephilim. Half-angel, half-mortal. That doesn’t begin to describe them, either.
Both walk the earth. Both are deadly. When they come together, the collateral damage to humans can be devastating.
Nephilim Del and Marrin have been assigned to send three rogue demons back to Hell. The demons have kidnapped children, and they have a plan. The two hunters are supposed to work with a partner – not a welcome addition as far as they are concerned.
Even Nephilim can be killed, and Del hasn’t recovered from their previous job. Injured even more in a surprise attack, Del is facing the real possibility of permanent damage and worse.
Marrin is a brilliant warrior, but not as experienced as Del. She’ll need every bit of his strength to survive the coming battles. Or they could prove the end of her thousands of years of living. Life is something Del isn’t ready to give up yet.
With the unspeakable horrors the demons will unleash and the children’s lives on the line, Del will have to find a way to save them. And herself.
Available now on Amazon Kindle
About the Author:
R.A. McCandless has been a writer both professionally and creatively for over two decades. He was born under a wandering star that led to a degree in Communication and English with a focus on creative writing. He’s the author of the steampunk THE CLOCKWORK DETECTIVE, urban fantasy TEARS OF HEAVEN winner of the 2014 Best Science Fiction and Fantasy Preditors & Editors Reader’s Poll and a 2015 EPIC eBook finalist, and HELL BECOMES HER. His shorts have appeared in IN SHAMBLES (with Kevin J. Anderson) NINE HEROES, and GEARS, GADGETS AND STEAM. He continues to research and write historical and genre fiction, battle sprinklers, and play with his three boys.
Learn more at Rob's website: www.ramccandless.com
Maer Wilson
About the book:
Rogue demons. Dangerous doesn’t begin to describe them. Nephilim. Half-angel, half-mortal. That doesn’t begin to describe them, either.
Both walk the earth. Both are deadly. When they come together, the collateral damage to humans can be devastating.
Nephilim Del and Marrin have been assigned to send three rogue demons back to Hell. The demons have kidnapped children, and they have a plan. The two hunters are supposed to work with a partner – not a welcome addition as far as they are concerned.
Even Nephilim can be killed, and Del hasn’t recovered from their previous job. Injured even more in a surprise attack, Del is facing the real possibility of permanent damage and worse.
Marrin is a brilliant warrior, but not as experienced as Del. She’ll need every bit of his strength to survive the coming battles. Or they could prove the end of her thousands of years of living. Life is something Del isn’t ready to give up yet.
With the unspeakable horrors the demons will unleash and the children’s lives on the line, Del will have to find a way to save them. And herself.
Available now on Amazon Kindle
About the Author:
R.A. McCandless has been a writer both professionally and creatively for over two decades. He was born under a wandering star that led to a degree in Communication and English with a focus on creative writing. He’s the author of the steampunk THE CLOCKWORK DETECTIVE, urban fantasy TEARS OF HEAVEN winner of the 2014 Best Science Fiction and Fantasy Preditors & Editors Reader’s Poll and a 2015 EPIC eBook finalist, and HELL BECOMES HER. His shorts have appeared in IN SHAMBLES (with Kevin J. Anderson) NINE HEROES, and GEARS, GADGETS AND STEAM. He continues to research and write historical and genre fiction, battle sprinklers, and play with his three boys.
Learn more at Rob's website: www.ramccandless.com
Maer Wilson
Ellysian Press
publisher@ellysianpress.com