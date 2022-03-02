Child Care Subsidy Program Available

The Early Learning Team at the Department of Education is pleased to share updated information from our colleagues at the Office of Child and Family Services (OCFS). The Child Care Subsidy Program continues to take applications from families looking for low or no cost childcare options in Maine. The program allows the family to choose a child care provider that they know and trust.

Eligibility requirements include the following:

The parent/guardian must be employed, in school or job training, or retired; and

The family must meet income requirements at or below 85% of the Maine median income. For example, income eligibility requirements for a family of four are at or below $76,643.00 a year.

School Administrative Units are encouraged to share information with families in their schools. This flier can be distributed to families and/or displayed in school/community locations.

To learn more or apply, families are encouraged to visit the OCFS site here.