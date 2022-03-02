Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,486 in the last 365 days.

Child Care Subsidy Program Available

The Early Learning Team at the Department of Education is pleased to share updated information from our colleagues at the Office of Child and Family Services (OCFS). The Child Care Subsidy Program continues to take applications from families looking for low or no cost childcare options in Maine. The program allows the family to choose a child care provider that they know and trust.

Eligibility requirements include the following:

  • The parent/guardian must be employed, in school or job training, or retired; and
  • The family must meet income requirements at or below 85% of the Maine median income. For example, income eligibility requirements for a family of four are at or below $76,643.00 a year.

School Administrative Units are encouraged to share information with families in their schools. This flier can be distributed to families and/or displayed in school/community locations.

To learn more or apply, families are encouraged to visit the OCFS site here.

 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Child Care Subsidy Program Available

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.