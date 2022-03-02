NEWS

LDAF Accepting State Organic Cost-Share Rebate applications

February 28, 2022

For Immediate Release: February 28, 2022

Contact: Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256 Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179 presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana agricultural producers and handlers who obtained USDA Organic certification or recertification may qualify for reimbursement to recoup some of their costs through a 2021 State Organic Cost-Share Rebate program.

The rebates are available for USDA Organic certification and recertification expenses incurred between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021. Producers must go through their local Farm Service Agency (FSA) office to apply for their federal reimbursement before submitting an application for state reimbursement through the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF). The state program will provide reimbursements of up to 50 percent of certification and recertification costs up to $500 maximum reimbursement per year. The LDAF payment will be based ONLY on one (1) category.

“Earning the USDA organic certification can be a costly and lengthy process, often out of reach for smaller producers,” Strain said. “This cost-share program is an effort to break down the monetary barriers that the cost of the certification process may be creating for our organic producers and their ability to get the certification.”

Applications must be received by close of business (4:30 p.m.) Monday, April 18, 2022. The 2021 State Organic Cost-Share Rebate applications are available at https://www.ldaf.state.la.us/certified-organic-cost-share-program/.

Reimbursements will be on a first-come, first-served basis, based on receipt of the completed application packet, until available funding is exhausted.

For more information, contact Jeremy Hendrix at 337-948-0230 or by email at jhendrix@ldaf.la.gov.

Additional information is available from the USDA National Organic Program website at Organic Certification Cost Share Program (OCCSP) (usda.gov).

