Information regarding Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program

October 29, 2025

The Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) is a federal program that helps supplement the diets of people with low income by providing them with emergency food assistance at no cost. USDA provides 100% American-grown USDA Foods and administrative funds to states to operate TEFAP. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is the State agency that has oversight for this program. However, the program is administered through our partner foodbank agencies which distribute the food boxes through their pantry network.

If you are seeking information about applying for TEFAP, pantry sites for service, or dates and times of distribution, please see the attached contact list for your area.

Food bank parish and contact list

Income guidelines

