Ramp Closure on I-70 EB to US 250 South Beginning Thursday, March 3

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be a ramp closure on I-70 EB to US 250 South from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. beginning Thursday, March 3 rd through Friday, March 4 th . The I-70 EB on ramp from Market Street will be closed during this time. This closure is being implemented to perform bridge inspections.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

