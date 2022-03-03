autopom! Partners with olive.com to Help Customers “Adventure with Confidence”

autopom! has partnered with olive.com to bring customers affordable extended breakdown protection.

olive.com provides affordable extended breakdown coverage, bought and managed 100% online.

olive embodies autopom!’s commitment to quality customer service and fair business practices.” — Mike Jones, President & CEO, autopom!

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autopom!, a leading provider of Vehicle Protection Plans, has partnered with olive.com, a nationally renowned provider of affordable extended breakdown coverage. With olive®, customers can quote, buy, and manage their breakdown coverage 100% online.

“olive embodies autopom!’s commitment to quality customer service and fair business practices,” says Mike Jones, president & CEO of autopom!. “We know our customers will be in good hands with olive’s 5-star service, affordable pricing, and dedicated Coverage Advocates.”

olive offers three extended breakdown plans to autopom! customers, including powertrain, powertrain plus, and complete care. There is no waiting period and customers can start coverage with up to 140,000 miles on their vehicle. Payments can be made monthly and there is no cancellation penalty. Best of all, coverage is approved overnight.

“We are thrilled to have autopom! as a partner. Opening the olive.com platform to autopom! made sense, given our shared vision for customer service,” stated Paul Sherman, CMO of olive.com.

With olive, you choose your repair center and better yet, like autopom!, olive is partnered with RepairPal. olive makes it easy to find a repair center at your choice of thousands of certified repair shops. Once a shop is selected, they help file your claim all online.

Both autopom! and olive.com provide free quotes and have a team of agents ready to assist with questions. To request a quote for your vehicle and find “automotive peace of mind,” visit https://autopom.olive.com/.

About autopom!

autopom! is a BBB accredited, A+ rated marketer of vehicle protection plans offering vehicle service contracts in most states nationwide. In California, autopom! dba autopom! Insurance Services LLC (CA DOI Lic.#0I13220), sells mechanical breakdown insurance to California residents. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/.

About olive.com

olive.com, the leader in payment services and online vehicle protection plans, was built to give customers peace of mind. Vehicle protection plans cover mechanical failure of the vehicle after the manufacturer’s warranty has expired. With olive.com, consumers are now able to buy a vehicle protection plan direct, with no pressure, from the comfort of their home. olive.com offers a range of coverage and deductible options to suit any budget, and their products are approachable, affordable, transparent and user-friendly – real choice, all digital at any time day or night. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, olive.com products, customer service, and reputation for excellence have earned it an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and partnerships with leading insurance companies and globally recognized brands.

autopom for automotive peace of mind