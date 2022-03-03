Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc Releases Upgraded PickMaster Mobile App

PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL

Electronic Pick Ticket App Improves Productivity and Quality of Warehouse Operations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc., the leading provider of fully-integrated MRO and supply chain software solutions for the Aerospace & Defense industry, has released an upgraded version of the popular PickMaster mobile App.

The PickMaster app supports both pre-assigned picking operations as well as manual user designated picking. Users can sort their picking assignments by Pick Ticket or Warehouse Code. And the app displays information about the customer, part number and description to assist users during the process.

A variety of transactions are supported by the app that include Pick Ticket, Purchase Shipper, Vendor Claim, Warehouse Transfer, Work Orders and Aircraft Maintenance. Inventory integrity and picking accuracy is maintained for quality control through scanning of barcode Unique Identifier labels (UID). For customers that operate in a multi-company environment, the PickMaster app supports both single and multi-company operations while maintaining user security and audit controls.

The PickMaster mobile app operates on all current generation Apple iPhone and iPad devices connected by WiFi or Cellular networking to Pentagon 2000SQL™. For customers that require outbound inspection or wish to stage parts in a shipping area, a mobile battery powered Zebra thermal printer may be deployed that is worn on the picker’s belt to allow convenient printing of an inspection ticket to accompany the part through the final stages of the shipping process.

Benefits for Pentagon 2000SQL™ system users of the PickMaster app include increased throughput, improved picking accuracy, and real time status visibility of warehouse picking operations. For more information about this app and other Pentagon 2000 Software add-on modules, please contact your company representative or send an email to info@pentagon2000.com.

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

✈ Parts Distribution and Brokerage

✈ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

✈ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

✈ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

✈ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing

✈ Government Contracting

✈ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

✈ Fixed Base Operations

For more information on PENTAGON 2000SQL, Contact:

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc.

15 West 34th Street, Fifth Floor

New York, NY 10001

www.pentagon2000.com

info@pentagon2000.com

