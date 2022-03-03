Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc Releases Upgraded PickMaster Mobile App

PENTAGON 2000SQL

PENTAGON 2000SQL

PENTAGON 2000SQL

Electronic Pick Ticket App Improves Productivity and Quality of Warehouse Operations

Pentagon 2000 has been a leading supplier of fully integrated enterprise software systems.”
— Pentagon 2000

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc., the leading provider of fully-integrated MRO and supply chain software solutions for the Aerospace & Defense industry, has released an upgraded version of the popular PickMaster mobile App.

The PickMaster app supports both pre-assigned picking operations as well as manual user designated picking. Users can sort their picking assignments by Pick Ticket or Warehouse Code. And the app displays information about the customer, part number and description to assist users during the process.

A variety of transactions are supported by the app that include Pick Ticket, Purchase Shipper, Vendor Claim, Warehouse Transfer, Work Orders and Aircraft Maintenance. Inventory integrity and picking accuracy is maintained for quality control through scanning of barcode Unique Identifier labels (UID). For customers that operate in a multi-company environment, the PickMaster app supports both single and multi-company operations while maintaining user security and audit controls.

The PickMaster mobile app operates on all current generation Apple iPhone and iPad devices connected by WiFi or Cellular networking to Pentagon 2000SQL™. For customers that require outbound inspection or wish to stage parts in a shipping area, a mobile battery powered Zebra thermal printer may be deployed that is worn on the picker’s belt to allow convenient printing of an inspection ticket to accompany the part through the final stages of the shipping process.

Benefits for Pentagon 2000SQL™ system users of the PickMaster app include increased throughput, improved picking accuracy, and real time status visibility of warehouse picking operations. For more information about this app and other Pentagon 2000 Software add-on modules, please contact your company representative or send an email to info@pentagon2000.com.

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)
PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

✈ Parts Distribution and Brokerage
✈ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)
✈ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management
✈ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance
✈ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing
✈ Government Contracting
✈ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation
✈ Fixed Base Operations

For more information on PENTAGON 2000SQL, Contact:
PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc.
15 West 34th Street, Fifth Floor
New York, NY 10001
www.pentagon2000.com
info@pentagon2000.com

Sales
PENTAGON 2000 Software Inc.
+ +1 212-629-7521
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

PENTAGON 2000SQL

You just read:

Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc Releases Upgraded PickMaster Mobile App

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sales
PENTAGON 2000 Software Inc.
+ +1 212-629-7521
Company/Organization
Pentagon 2000 Software Inc.
15 W 34 ST 5FL
New York, New York, 10001
United States
+1 212-629-7521
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

PENTAGON 2000SQL is the benchmark. For over 30 years we've set the industry standard in fully integrated ERP systems for the Aerospace, Defense, Electronics, Power Systems, Metals and Automotive industries covering MRO, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Logistics and Financials. Pentagon 2000SQL ERP Systems provides a complete, user-friendly, feature rich and fully integrated environment that supports all of an enterprise's general business and industry-specific activities - including accounting and financial reporting. Pentagon 2000 Software provides industry-specific solutions catering to the Aerospace, Defense, Electronics, Power Systems, Metals - Raw Materials Trading, Automotive and Heavy Duty Parts industries.

https://pentagon2000.com/

More From This Author
Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc Releases Upgraded PickMaster Mobile App
Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc Releases an Upgraded set of Mobile Apps for Work Order Operations
Strategic Global Aviation ramps up operations with Pentagon 2000SQL™
View All Stories From This Author