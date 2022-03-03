Comedian, Actress, and Author Kerri Pomarolli Brings Laughter and Inspiration to Arizona Event
IGNITED: Overcoming in an Unsettled World event presents Kerri Pomarolli for a night of laughter and inspiration!MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Valley Christian Women’s Ministry (EVCWMC) will host comedian Kerri Pomarolli as part of their event, “IGNITED: Overcoming in an Unsettled World”, on April 29, 2022, at 7:30 pm MST in Mesa, Arizona. Pomarolli is a national headlining stand-up comedian who has worked with everyone from Jay Leno, Jim Carey, to Jerry Lewis, and others. She has been featured on The Tonight Show 29 times, Comedy Central, ABC, CBS, and many more. She is also a screenwriter who sold her second film script to the Hallmark Channel.
Kerri is passionate about her Christian faith and has been featured on CNN News as “A Christian in Hollywood”, TBN, CBN, and others. She has toured with Family Life Today to sold-out crowds of over 10,000 as well as touring with well-known Christian authors and musical artists.
In addition to speaking and comedy engagements, Pomarolli is also an author. Her latest two books, "Confessions of a Proverbs 32 Woman" and "She Rises Late and Her Kids Make Her Breakfast: Devotions for the Proverbs 32 Woman", hit the bestsellers list on Amazon. Kerri has also launched a podcast with her 13-year old daughter, Lucy: This Is Not A Good Idea. Kerri currently resides in Hollywood, California with her two daughters, Ruby and Lucy.
On Saturday, April 30 beginning at 9:00 am, the IGNITED event will host former TV news personalities Andrea Robinson and Kari Lake who will share their journey of faith and how God’s guidance and wisdom encourage each of us to be bold and to ignite His purposes for our life. The event will be held at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 1600 Country Club Rd, Mesa.
Given the recent and sometimes ongoing turmoil experienced in our lives and in our world, we are inviting women to join us for a weekend of lighthearted and empowering speakers that will inspire, motivate and ignite your spirit! NOTE: This is not a political event and EVCWMC does not endorse or support any political candidate.
For registration and more information visit ignitedwomen.org/upcoming-events
Contact Jo Gambosi, President 480-442-7167 evcwministry@gmail.com
The East Valley Christian Women’s Ministry Connection (EVCWMC) mission is to reach women in our communities to help them do life together and to help them find their true identity, abilities, and gifts. Although from different backgrounds, different pasts, and different stories, we have a unified purpose to move and Ignite others to live out their potential and life purpose.
Jo Gambosi
East Valley Christian Women’s Ministry Connection
+1 480-442-7167
Evcwministry@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Kerri Pomarolli -- Mom's Night Out