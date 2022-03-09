Brave River Solutions Receives Industry Award for Best Photography Website
RI-Based Agency Creates Winning Design For Kingbirder.com Bird Photography Contest Site
I chose Brave River to build the site because they had the best combination of technical ability, marketing support and I wanted to use a local company. They also had great client references.”WARWICK, RI, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brave River Solutions, a digital marketing, design and software development agency, announced it has been selected as a winner in the 2021 Web Marketing Association’s annual WebAwards competition for Outstanding Achievement in Web Development. The Warwick, Rhode Island-based firm received the Best Photography Website award for their entry of KingBirder.com, an online contest platform that combines birding and photography skills.
— Tom Younkin
Now in its 17th year, the WebAwards program is the longest running annual website award competition dedicated to naming the best web sites in 96 industries. Over 2,400 sites from 40 countries were submitted for the WebAwards in 2021. Each site goes head-to-head with other sites in a particular category. The highest score is selected as Best Website in that category.
Entries are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, interactivity, ease of use, copywriting and use of technology. Brave River Solutions outperformed category and industry averages in all of these criteria. Comments from panel judges included “Really nicely designed site. Elegant presentations that highlight beautiful photography.”
Brave River worked with local KingBirder founder and bird photographer Tom Younkin to bring his vision for a virtual photography contest platform to fruition. Open to international professional and amateur photographers 18 and over, KingBirder holds semiannual themed bird photography contests that are judged by a panel of professional and award-winning wildlife photographers. Winners are awarded cash prizes up to $2,000. KingBirder donates a percentage of revenue to bird and wildlife non-profits such as The Nature Conservancy and American Bird Conservancy.
The Brave River web design team developed interactive features including a user dashboard where contestants can log in to upload and view their contest entry photos. Since launch in 2020, KingBirder has held eight contests and the site attracts approximately 10,000 users per month.
“I wanted a site that was clean, easy to use, visually impactful, and not too wordy. I chose Brave River to build the site because they had the best combination of technical ability, marketing support and I wanted to use a local company. They also had great client references,” said the Rhode Island-based Younkin.
“This was a really fun project. Tom wanted a site that was intuitive and easy to use, while providing an enticing showcase for all of this gorgeous wildlife photography. Judging from the success of KingBirder, we think we helped Tom achieve those goals,” said Brave River Director of Client Services Rebecca Arsenault.
About Brave River Solutions
Brave River is a leading provider of technology solutions, helping companies large and small implement digital transformation since 2000 with web design, software development, IT services, ecommerce implementation, virtual office solutions, digital marketing and technology consulting. Founded in 2000 in Warwick, Rhode Island, the firm’s services are performed in house by web designers, custom software developers, business technology consultants, digital marketing specialists, and IT managed support specialists.
