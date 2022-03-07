Lionbridge Acquires mouse-power to Strengthen Global Audio Capabilities
Lionbridge Games, the premier video game globalization and publishing services partner, announced today that it has acquired mouse-power.WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionbridge Games, the premier video game globalization and publishing services partner, announced today that it has acquired mouse-power, a full services video games voiceover and localization studio based in Berlin, Germany.
mouse-power is a leader in the German market with a stellar reputation for quality localization and audio work, leading to their collaboration on such prestigious AAA titles as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Empire of Sin, and Twin Mirror.
“The addition of mouse-power to our growing network of studios bolsters both our commitment and our capacity for localization and audio for the German market. mouse-power further strengthens our growing team of experienced localization and audio experts in Europe to champion the expanding roster of AAA customers supported from our Berlin studios,” said Tugdual Delisle, Managing Director at Lionbridge Games.
“We founded mouse-power 20 years ago to deliver high quality work to AAA games customers. We found a like-minded team at Lionbridge Games, and we look forward to combining our two firms’ experience and expertise to help support a growing German games market,” said Florian Koehler and Frank Haut, co-founders.
Responding to the dual demand from Lionbridge Games global and local customers, mouse-power is the latest addition to the global Lionbridge Games network, joining labs and studios in Paris, France; Berlin, Germany; Barcelona, Spain; Warsaw, Poland; Milan, Italy; Los Angeles, California; São Paulo, Brazil; Mexico City, Mexico; Tokyo, Japan; Seoul, Korea; Taipei, Taiwan; San José, Costa Rica; Bellevue, Washington; Boise, Idaho; Montreal, Canada; Jinan, China; Beijing, China; and Bangkok, Thailand.
About Lionbridge Games
Lionbridge Games delivers the gaming experience you envision to any global audience. Our passionate global gamers help bring every aspect of your game to life, without compromise. Our services include narrative design, game localization, voiceover recording, subtitling, quality assurance testing, and player support services. Lionbridge brings the highest quality and most precise testing to every game you develop—everywhere it will be played. Learn more at games.lionbridge.com
About Lionbridge
Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ customers. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 23 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.
