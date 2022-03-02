NEWS

Public Notice 2022 AES Redistricting Rule Change

March 2, 2022

Submission of Second Report to Oversight Committees

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed the Second Report to Oversight Committees on February 25, 2022. The Notice of Intent was published in the State Register on January 20, 2022. The Department intends to amend and enact rules LAC 7:XXV.141(E)&(L). These amendments are being made to revise the rules concerning the Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Division district offices from seven offices to eight offices. The Department intends to submit the final rule to the State Register on April 10, 2022.