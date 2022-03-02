Man Badly Injured During Illicit Cannabis Extraction Process 

PITTSFIELD — A man suffered life-threatening injuries last week in an explosion caused during the illicit extraction of cannabis products, said Pittsfield Fire Chief Thomas Sammons, Pittsfield Police Chief Michael J. Wynn, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

The Feb. 21 incident in Pittsfield was jointly investigated by the Pittsfield Fire Department, Pittsfield Police Department, and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. They were assisted by the Lenox Fire Department, Lenox Police Department, and Pittsfield building inspectors, and Hazmat technicians, as well as the State Police Bomb Squad and other State Police units.

The investigation revealed that the victim suffered serious burns Monday morning while attempting to extract hash oil from marijuana in a mill building on Keeler Street. A large number of marijuana plants and products was later recovered from the scene, along with melted plastic containers and signs of injury.

“Incidents like this are exactly why extraction processes using flammable gases and liquids are subject to safety regulations,” said Chief Sammons. “These are hazardous materials. Even storing them improperly carries a risk. Their untrained, unlicensed misuse can lead to property damage, serious injury, or death.”

“Cannabis extraction methods that use propane, butane, and similar substances without proper safety precautions are illegal because they’re extremely dangerous,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “The gases used in these processes are highly flammable. If they accumulate in an enclosed area, the smallest spark can cause a devastating explosion.”

Neither the explosion nor the victim’s injuries were reported to public safety agencies when they occurred. The State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit was first made aware of the incident Feb. 23 by a report through the Massachusetts Burn Injury Reporting System (MBIRS), which requires that hospitals notify the State Fire Marshal’s office of burn injuries that extend over 5% or more of the victim’s body. MBIRS is used as an investigative tool to identify arsonists and as a public health tool to identify burn injury trends.

