ONLINE AUCTION: Biomass Steam Boiler System with ESP, Turbine Generator is now live & ends Tuesday, March 15
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCHNEIDER INDUSTRIES has been appointed to hold an Online Only Auction of premium quality WELLONS Biomass Power and Energy Systems. BIDDING IS NOW OPEN
Featured items up for auction include the complete Wellons Biomass Boiler System consisting of (2) H.C. Vidal Biomass Boilers; Wellons Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP); Elliott Steam Turbine Marathon Magnamax Generator; Biomass Feed System; Reverse Osmosis Feed Water System Link; (10) WELLONS Hydraulic Pistons; (2) Hydraulic Power Packs; Colmac Air Coil Evaporator; Elliott Group Steam Turbine; (3) Nema Motors and Pumps; Biomass Floor System; Exit/Feed Conveyors; (2) Augers; (2) Crane Reverse Osmosis Systems; Tanks; much more.
WELLONS is the prominent leader in the design and fabrication of Biomass Energy Systems, Lumber Dry Kilns and Gas Fired Heaters across North America. All equipment is appropriately sized for medium and large sized systems. Prior to the Auction, Inspection is by appointment only. Asset location is C3 Surplus, 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua, New York.
SCHNEIDER INDUSTRIES of St. Louis, Missouri, is a recognized administrator of all kinds of processing and manufacturing equipment focusing on Negotiated Sales, Auctions and Liquidations across the United States and abroad. Founded by Bruce Schneider in 1993, his distinct mission was to assist companies to liquidate their surplus assets including both equipment and real estate. From a single piece of equipment to an entire facility, including real estate, SCHNEIDER INDUSTRIES is a proven leader in asset liquidation by providing experience, integrity, transparency and always, a professional commitment. Since 1993, SCHNEIDER INDUSTRIES has successfully extended its reach throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America and Europe.
C3 SURPLUS is owned and operated by Vernon McCoy. Over the past 8 years, C3 Surplus LLC has been acquiring and selling entire industrial plants in addition to surplus equipment assets including boilers, chillers, industrial tanks and more from manufacturing facilities across North America. Their Corporate Headquarters and Warehouse is located in Miami, Florida with satellite warehouses strategically located in Toledo, Ohio and Seattle, Washington.
For more information, please contact Vernon McCoy @ 305-428-2777
https://www.c3surplus.com/listings/1724845-used-2012-wellons-biomass-wood-steam-boiler-system
OR Josh Schneider at joshs@schneiderind.com or https://www.schneiderind.com/auction/biomass-boiler-and-steam-turbine-generator-online-auction/
Josh Schneider
Featured items up for auction include the complete Wellons Biomass Boiler System consisting of (2) H.C. Vidal Biomass Boilers; Wellons Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP); Elliott Steam Turbine Marathon Magnamax Generator; Biomass Feed System; Reverse Osmosis Feed Water System Link; (10) WELLONS Hydraulic Pistons; (2) Hydraulic Power Packs; Colmac Air Coil Evaporator; Elliott Group Steam Turbine; (3) Nema Motors and Pumps; Biomass Floor System; Exit/Feed Conveyors; (2) Augers; (2) Crane Reverse Osmosis Systems; Tanks; much more.
WELLONS is the prominent leader in the design and fabrication of Biomass Energy Systems, Lumber Dry Kilns and Gas Fired Heaters across North America. All equipment is appropriately sized for medium and large sized systems. Prior to the Auction, Inspection is by appointment only. Asset location is C3 Surplus, 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua, New York.
SCHNEIDER INDUSTRIES of St. Louis, Missouri, is a recognized administrator of all kinds of processing and manufacturing equipment focusing on Negotiated Sales, Auctions and Liquidations across the United States and abroad. Founded by Bruce Schneider in 1993, his distinct mission was to assist companies to liquidate their surplus assets including both equipment and real estate. From a single piece of equipment to an entire facility, including real estate, SCHNEIDER INDUSTRIES is a proven leader in asset liquidation by providing experience, integrity, transparency and always, a professional commitment. Since 1993, SCHNEIDER INDUSTRIES has successfully extended its reach throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America and Europe.
C3 SURPLUS is owned and operated by Vernon McCoy. Over the past 8 years, C3 Surplus LLC has been acquiring and selling entire industrial plants in addition to surplus equipment assets including boilers, chillers, industrial tanks and more from manufacturing facilities across North America. Their Corporate Headquarters and Warehouse is located in Miami, Florida with satellite warehouses strategically located in Toledo, Ohio and Seattle, Washington.
For more information, please contact Vernon McCoy @ 305-428-2777
https://www.c3surplus.com/listings/1724845-used-2012-wellons-biomass-wood-steam-boiler-system
OR Josh Schneider at joshs@schneiderind.com or https://www.schneiderind.com/auction/biomass-boiler-and-steam-turbine-generator-online-auction/
Josh Schneider
Schneider Industries
+1 314-863-7711
email us here