Sidewalk/Lane Closures on U.S. 50 in Fallon for Sidewalk and Roadway Improvements

CARSON CITY, Nev. – From March 7 through summer, periodic roadway shoulder, sidewalk and single lane closures will take place on U.S. 50 in downtown Fallon as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the highway and upgrades sidewalks for enhanced traffic safety and mobility.

  • March 7 through mid-summer: Lane closures and shifts will take place from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays on eastbound U.S. 50 between Allen Road and Rio Vista Drive for sidewalk improvements. 
  • Mid to late-summer: Lane closures and shifts will take place on westbound U.S. 50, followed by overnight roadway repaving through late summer. 

At least one access to businesses and residences will be maintained as sidewalk and driveway improvements are made. Periodic local street closures may take place, with nearby detours available. Alternate pedestrian access will always be available through the work zone.

NDOT will repave two miles of U.S. 50 from Allen to Rio Vista Drive, as well as improve existing sidewalks and sidewalk ramps, to enhance roadway surface and accessibility. Currently, one lane of eastbound U.S. 50 transitions to a right turn lane at Sherman Street. The turn lane will become a through/right turn lane that extends 500 feet east of Sherman Street for additional mobility through the intersection. 

In 2020, NDOT also improved sidewalks and ramps on nearly two miles of nearby U.S. 95 in Fallon to enhance roadway connectivity, accessibility and safety. Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.

