BAPES™ Charters International Space Station Mission with Artemis Space Network to Generate a New Space Investment Fund
A SpaceBAPES™ NFT Collection minted from the International Space Station will create a space investment ‘MetaFund’ for Web3-focused commercial space companies.
We are focused on creating a solid foundation for our BAPES Community with long-term investment capabilities supporting entrepreneurs in meaningful projects.”CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BAPES™ (Business Apes), a new global NFT (Non-Fungible Token) project, and Artemis Space Network, a commercial enterprise facilitating digital space missions, today announced the signing of a Mission Services Agreement for a charter mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The digital ISS mission will send 5,000 BAPES Genesis NFTs to orbit Earth and create the world’s first decentralized space fund focused on investments into commercial space technology companies.
— Erik Lydecker
BAPES Genesis NFTs represent stakeholder investments in the BAPES NFT Project from a diverse global community. The first collection of BAPES NFTs was made available on February 16th 2022, generating nearly $1.5 million of community investment to date. Over $340,000 of this investment has been allocated to the BAPES ‘Metafund’ – a globally accessible venture fund that will be democratically governed by the BAPES Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for investments into Web3 focused companies.
The BAPES ISS Mission is a first of its kind commercial digital space mission that will include a livestream webcast to the global BAPES Community while minting a new SpaceBAPES collection from the ISS. Holders of the BAPES Genesis NFTs will receive special blockchain credentials enabling an option to evolve them into SpaceBAPES NFTs. SpaceBAPES NFT holders will be entitled to collectively vote on and participate in investments into commercial space entrepreneurs and startup companies from a newly created space-focused investment fund (the ‘Space MetaFund’).
“The Business Apes NFT Project is not just about making money, it’s about making a difference,” said BAPES co-founder and CEO, Erik Lydecker. “We are focused on creating a solid foundation for our BAPES Community with long-term investment capabilities supporting entrepreneurs in meaningful projects.”
“Space is a frontier of inspiration and opportunity that can unite and empower the world,” said Bob Richards, co-founder of Artemis Music and the Artemis Space Network. “We applaud the BAPES’ creation of a decentralized space investment fund supporting visionary space entrepreneurs and projects benefiting our human condition and our planet.”
The BAPES Space MetaFund is the first of several crypto-native funds planned by the BAPES organization that will be governed by the organization’s DAO as described in the organization’s publicly available White Paper describing its foundations, philosophies and roadmaps.
About BAPES - Business Apes:
BAPES is the first metavestor club that exclusively empowers crypto-native companies, forged in the metaverse. BAPES was founded by successful business men and women, category leaders and legends, with super-high diversity backgrounds working in a myriad of divergent industries.
Every BAPES NFT Holder (the “BAPESCLAN™) is considered a metavestor, earning continuous metawards and metavends from all of the metaprojects that the BAPESCLAN, as a collective, votes to metavest in, from the BAPES Metafund. This is a utility within the NFT space, never before seen.
Key to the BAPES Community are the Business Apes Ambassadors - a cadre of top industry leaders, founders, and investors spanning many industries who are not only backing the BAPESCLAN, but are also a central part of it, creating a cornerstone utility that’s unprecedented in the history of NFT/DAO projects.
Since quietly launching in January 2022, Business Apes LLC founding partners Erik Lydecker, Brian J. Esposito, Douglas Brue, Moe Zahria and American football veteran Cam Jordan, have set out on a vision to give the NFT market true utility, amazing artwork, shared ownership in IP such as music, and support and access from legendary business ambassadors made up of entrepreneurial luminaries from around the world, including, but not limited to, David Meltzer (Co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing), Larry Namer (Co-Founder E! TV), Ali Bouhouch (Former CTO of Sephora), Dr. Marc O Griofa (NASA NEEMO Aquanaut), Stephnyie Malik (CEO of SMALIK Enterprises), Sarah Dandashy (Iconic Travel Expert), Stefan Schulz (Founder and CEO of Bitfury Surround), Hala Tala (CEO of YAP Media), Christian Giordano (President Mancini Duffy Architects), Charlie Walk (American Music Executive & Entrepreneur), and Bob Richards (Co-Founder at Artemis Music Entertainment & Space Entrepreneur/Executive).
For information visit https://bapes.xyz/ or contact Douglas Brue at pr@bapes.xyz.
“BAPES”, “SpaceBAPES” and “BAPESCLAN” are trademarks of Business Apes LLC.
About Artemis Space Network
Artemis Space Network, developed by Artemis Music Entertainment Inc., is a space-based globally accessible commercial platform facilitating a digital space economy by connecting creators, collectors and communities to accessible, participatory and meaningful space experiences. Artemis Space Network transmitted the first NFT artwork and music to space and to the International Space Station on July 28th, 2021.
Artemis Music Entertainment Inc. has origins working with NASA to develop astronomically inspired music and entertainment supporting its Artemis Moon-Mars program. The company was founded by commercial space entrepreneur Bob Richards and musician Kristopher Houck to enable a digital space economy for the arts, advancing the connectivity of space, art, music and entertainment with space experiences that are accessible, participatory and meaningful to everyone.
For more information: http://ArtemisSpaceNetwork.io | media@artemis-music.com
