Burgum proclaims day of prayer for Ukraine; Governor’s Residence to be lit in Ukrainian flag colors

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum issued a proclamation today declaring March 2, 2022, a day of prayer for the people of Ukraine as they continue to defend against attacks by Russian armed forces.

The proclamation notes that many North Dakotans can trace their ancestral roots to Ukraine and that the United States and Ukraine share common values, including freedom, democracy and the rule of law.

“North Dakota joins the international community in condemning this violence and the threats to innocent civilians in Ukraine and stands in support of the citizens of Ukraine and their sovereignty,” Burgum stated in the proclamation.

To show support for Ukraine and its people, the Governor’s Residence will be lit in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag tonight.