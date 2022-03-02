Jeff Bailey, CEO ORTEC Americas, Named Recipient of the 2022 Georgia Titan 100
The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives, leaders who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.ATALNTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Jeff Bailey, CEO, ORTEC Americas, as a 2022 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 240,000 individuals and generate over $66 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on May 12, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Georgia business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
Bailey is a leader with broad experience in various stages of organizational growth. He has demonstrated success in building and leading high-performance teams while developing and implementing organizational structure. He has been with ORTEC for 18 years and during that time, has led ORTEC to great success. He leads by focusing on identifying and solving business needs, developing business processes, empowering teams, mentoring future leaders, and implementing technology to gain efficiencies across multiple business functions.
“Being named to the Georgia Titan 100 is truly an honor,” said Bailey. “I look forward to continuing to lead ORTEC to ensure the success of our customers, while also focusing on the growth of our employees and supporting them in becoming the future leaders of ORTEC.”
Bailey will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on May 12, 2022, at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall. One of the city’s most treasured historic buildings the 1921 building has been revitalized by Zoo Atlanta for its new life today. As home of the Atlanta Cyclorama for more than 90 years, the building is famous for its grand scale and neoclassical architecture. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Atlanta community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Atlanta and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.
About ORTEC
Since 1981, ORTEC has been a global and leading partner in data-driven decision support. By leveraging data with our passion for mathematics, we enable many of the best-run organizations to optimize their business decisions. Our smart solutions, ranging from business analysis and data analytics to mathematical modeling and optimization technology, lead to more efficient, adaptive, effective, and sustainable organizations. With 1,100 employees across 13 countries, ORTEC globally supports more than 1,200 customers to make the best decisions in an ever-changing environment, leveraging data and mathematics for a better world. Discover more at ortec.com.
