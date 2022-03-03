IAL Adds Shahan to Advisory Board

IAL Advisory Board Member, Mr. Samuel Shahan

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iranian Americans for Liberty (IAL) are proud to announce Samuel Shahan as a new Advisory Board member. Mr. Shahan is a PhD student at Radford University who is a registered nurse in Virginia. He was born in Iran and moved to America in 2009.

“We are thankful to have Mr. Shahan joining our Advisory Board. He’s a fierce advocate for human rights and he has always used his voice to speak out in support of the Iranian people. Welcome, Aboard!” Said Dr. Daniel Jafari, Board President of IAL

About IAL:

The Iranian Americans for Liberty are based in Washington D.C. - The Iranian Americans for Liberty are a bi-partisan group of Iranian Americans working to strengthen and support US foreign policy and national security solutions that bring democracy, human rights accountability, and freedom of speech to Iranians living under the oppressive, totalitarian Islamic Republic Regime in Iran.

In 2020, we hosted 16 Members of Congress for Virtual Congressional Meet & Greets with members such as Florida Congressman Byron Donalds New York Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, New York Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, Texas Congressman Chip Roy, Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs, New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew and New Mexico Congresswoman Yvette Herrell. In addition, we hosted 10 virtual events for the Iranian American community focused on exposing the human rights violations by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

IAL's Senior Leadership is Board President Dr. Daniel Jafari, Board Vice President Dr. Shervan Fashandi and Executive Director Bryan E. Leib.