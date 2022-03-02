De Nora hosts World Water Day roundtable
Panelists from diverse backgrounds to engage in conversation about groundwater sustainability
We hope participants will find this webinar intriguing and leave with positive, actionable thoughts as we all strive to be better stewards of our always precious resources.”MILAN, ITALY, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A prominent figure for thought leadership in the water industry, De Nora will host a one-hour virtual roundtable event in celebration of World Water Day, an annual observance that aims to highlight the importance of fresh water. The roundtable, held Tuesday, March 22 at 11 a.m. ET, will feature a diverse group of panelists who will lead an engaging and informative discussion on the topic of groundwater, the theme of this year’s World Water Day.
— Dr. Mirka Wilderer, CEO of De Nora Water Technologies
“We are excited to help raise awareness to one of the world’s most critical yet invisible water sources,” said Dr. Mirka Wilderer, CEO of De Nora Water Technologies. “Groundwater is facing the same obstacles as surface water, including contamination, improper management and depletion. As habitants of this planet, it’s our responsibility to ensure this critical source of life is sustained for families of the future. We hope participants will find this webinar intriguing and leave with positive, actionable thoughts as we all strive to be better stewards of our always precious resources.”
Roundtable participants hail from diverse backgrounds, from nonprofit and utility organizations to engineering and academic institutions, all sharing one common interest: water. The discussion will be moderated by Abby Davey, co-founder and managing director of H2O Global News, a fast-growing media outlet covering the water and wastewater industry. A complete list of panel participants along with their unique contributions to the water industry will be released the week preceding the roundtable.
Anyone with an interest in water, sustainability and stewardship is encouraged to attend. Additional information, including details on registration, is available online at https://info.denora.com/wwd-2022.
About De Nora
De Nora is a global provider of sustainable technologies and a partner of choice for industrial electrochemical processes and water and wastewater treatment solutions since 1923. Driven by a philosophy of continual improvement, De Nora delivers highly innovative electrodes, electrochemical systems, advanced filtration, and disinfection technologies to solve the most challenging applications for public health, municipal, marine, industrial water/wastewater treatment needs. Today, De Nora is committed to developing unconventional solutions to address the Energy Transition toward decarbonization, the hydrogen economy, ensuring clean water for all. More than 1,700 people provide the energy and expertise to fuel this exciting journey. https://www.denora.com
Tori Andrews
BB Communications Group, LLC
+1 610-787-0379
tori.andrews@bbcommunicationsgroup.com