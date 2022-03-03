Maria Lawson Joins as Managing Director of Government Guaranteed Lending
Maria will be responsible for the bank’s sales, service and portfolio management functions for SBA and USDA lending.
Maria never rests, and her dedication to her clients and referral partners is apparent through the strong network she’s built and maintains today. It is with great excitement that we welcome Maria.”SANDY SPRINGS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Bank of Georgia President Freddie Deutsch announces Maria I. Lawson has joined the team as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Government Guaranteed Lending.
— Steve Reagin, Chief Lending Officer
In this role, Maria will be responsible for the bank’s sales, service and portfolio management functions for SBA and USDA lending. With over 20 years of successful lending to small businesses, Maria will also be charged with accelerating the bank’s Government Guaranteed growth aspirations. The bank has been an active participant with the SBA since inception in 2005. The bank received from the SBA, its PLP status in 2006 and has generated over 145 loans with gross approvals in excess of $116 million. “Maria will be looking to expand the number of Business Development Officers and Portfolio Managers as she executes on the bank’s growth initiatives,” according to Freddie Deutsch.
“Welcoming Maria to the team with her highly respected reputation and credibility were critical attributes we’ve been looking for to lead our Government Guaranteed Lending efforts. Her incredibly successful track record in SBA and USDA lending speak volumes,” says Chief Lending Officer, Steve Reagin. “Maria never rests, and her dedication to her clients and referral partners is apparent through the strong network she’s built and maintains today. It is with great confidence and excitement that we welcome Maria to lead our distinctly different Government Guaranteed Lending Team.”
Maria is excited to return to her roots in community banking. She appreciates the community bank culture and the strong focus Signature Bank places on client relationships. Maria is located at Signature Bank of Georgia’s Sandy Springs Corporate Office. Her email address is mlawson@signaturebankga.com and her direct phone is (404) 256-7733.
