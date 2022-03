Costa Rica approves Medical Cannabis and Hemp Bill- Join our Webinar on 4/20 to learn What’s in the Bill

There will be many investment opportunities in these new exciting Medical Cannabis and Hemp markets in Costa Rica.

This Medical Cannabis and Hemp bill offers many opportunities in Costa Rica. Countries that have already passed positive Cannabis and Hemp legislation have seen major investments being made.” — Tim Morales

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA , March 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join Massimo Manzi Executive Director of PROMED in Costa Rica and Tim Morales CEO of Hemp CR Inc on April 20th, 2022 at 11am pst- 2 pm est, to learn “What’s in the New Costa Rican Medical Cannabis and Hemp Bill #21388”Today, March 2nd, 2022 the President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quesada has signed the Medical Cannabis and Hemp Bill #21388.This Costa Rican Medical Cannabis and Hemp bill offers many opportunities in Costa Rica. Countries around the World that have passed positive Cannabis and Hemp legislation have seen huge investments in construction buildings, equipment and real estate. Job growth within and outside the industry will take off as projects are built out. Most important are the benefits of Medical Cannabis and Hemp products for healthcare.This webinar will discuss:Types of Medical Cannabis LicensesComing RegulationsHemp MarketsCBD and other CannabinoidsLaboratoriesWhat are Natural and Legal Persons in Costa RicaOwning Real Estate in Costa RicaJoining the discussion will be Lezli Engelking, President and Founder of FOCUS- Foundation of Cannabis Unified Standards.Representatives from Nassar Abogados law firm and Colliers Real Estate of Costa Rica. These firms will explain what it takes to do business or purchase real estate in Costa Rica.There will be many investment opportunities in these new exciting markets in Costa Rica.You don’t want to miss this FREE webinar. Please sign-up here About Hemp CR IncHemp CR Inc has recently filed a Reg D. There has been no active public market for this investment. Nor has the Security Exchange Commission or any other state security commission passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this investment . The company is accepting investments from accredited investors.For more information on Hemp CR IncContact: Timothy Morales email info@hempcr.com website: www.hempcr.com