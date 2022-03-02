Bizarre Ways To Quit Smoking and a Few Good Ways Too... available on Amazon
Bizarre Ways to Quit Smoking, and a Few Good Ways Too… The pages alternate between bizarre and good so be on the lookout for something good to happen.
Not a cure for everything, but strengthening willpower, like a good habit, could help improve your control in other habits, like food, drink or even doing the dishes.”EGG HARBOR TWP, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bizarre Ways to Quit Smoking and a Few Good Ways Too… has a human-interest aspect to it. The author quit many years ago using some of the same techniques that are mentioned in the book. Bizarre, between, bemoan, bewildered, bedraggled, benign – be good and get it over with. In the book, choose and find more good ways to quit smoking that are easy to do.
— Phila Vocia
Yes, Phila knows that quitting smoking is not easy. She tried 3 times before succeeding. Right around then is when this book was inspired. After several revisions, she finally condensed the prior versions, and with the help of Amazon’s Kindle software she was able to publish this version.
The images are enhanced in retro style photography. Phila gives credit in the attributes for the famed "Rose in Ashtray", World No Tobacco Day symbol, it is an ashtray with a rose, and it's the Logo of the World No Tobacco Day. In the book, "Good Way Clean all ash trays and put them away the night before you quit. Make sure there are no butts or whole cigarettes or cigars or pipes of any kind in the house or car and don’t buy any." Humor envelopes the Bizarre Ways and by the end of the book, it's a clear message, quit smoking.
Keeping with her entrepreneurial spirit, Phila has several books on Amazon. Coincidentally, they are all short reads. Each book, in its little way, makes a statement about several of the social concerns that face us each day. Urging us to use alternative fuels, step-up recycling plastic bags, developing Bio ID and even seeing the wonderful shopping malls become ghost-like reminders of what they used to be, are captured in her titles. Some of the titles are just for fun and some mention subjects that are not easy to talk about.
Bizarre Ways to Quit Smoking and a Few Good Ways Too... as an ebook $2.99 and Paperback $8.00 are available online:
Both versions are at this link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09TN1J6KG
