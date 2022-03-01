A Baby Boomer's Bedtime Story available on Amazon
The book with its whimsical look also casts light and dark on the life and times of this unmistakable group, Baby Boomers.
Once upon a time there was a group of people born between 1946 and 1964. Overtime they came to be known as Baby Boomers. A Baby Boomer can be fun. It’s so nice to have a boomer around the house.”EGG HARBOR TWP, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An expose, a keepsake, a chiding and full of happy memories, but mostly the book is full of congratulations. The kudos are wonderfully combined for all to see and they give insights about the generation born between 1946 and 1964, the Boomers.
— Phila Vocia
The definition of what a Baby Boomer is, the preface, is very representative of the changing times and the information tidal waves that we are immersed in daily. Such a vast amount of information about such a vast number of people can be done justice by one of the vastest worlds of information, the Internet.
A quote by the author summarizes her own journey through life and her entrepreneurship, “Career wise, some Boomers hit some heights, some merely maintained, some were late bloomers for Boomers, but all were Boomers just the same. And we made our way each day.”
Author Phila Vocia breaks the mold and says things that the average person may not be comfortable with to saying. Documenting her research along the way, her books range in subject matter from bio id and alternative fuel to the mom-and-pop wholesomeness found in A Baby Boomers Bedtime Story and she even goes further with her safe sex topics.
