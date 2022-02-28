Keep em Clickin available on Amazon
Keep em Clickin The Story of Clickin: Like the title says, it is a story about a popular little activity that the author calls Clickin.
We're all Clickin.”EGG HARBOR TWP, NJ, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keep em Clickin is a story about a popular little activity called clicking. A short read, it’s heartwarming and relatable. In the book it’s all about Clickin the main character. Laugh and smile with Clickin whose presence makes the pages fly by. In the book, Clickin gets a vacation, and like some people, and not so funny, is almost phased out by technology. Triumphantly, by the end of the book, Clickin is saved.
The cute book pokes a little fun at our upwardly mobile, office life and home life, for that matter. The book gives the reader a chance to take a deep breath, pause and note that all the busy fingertips around the world are doing some good. Charming while simplistic, Clickin, is keeps the pace. There is a little Clickin in all of us.
Author Phila Vocia is experienced in many areas of the workforce. Literally, she saw the light and brought home the news in the form of ebooks and paperbacks. Vocia is STILL breaking the mold, avoiding the obstacles, thinking outside of the box while putting her findings an easy-to-understand language.
The author produced a cartoon pilot, endeavored into acting, radio and TV at a local level, and all the while spent many years doing social research. Documenting it along the way, at the same time keeping a civic-minded approach to her dealing with life-changing events, including the weather, environmental energy solutions, sexuality and making a living.
Keep em Clickin, The Story of Clickin as an ebook $2.99 and Paperback $10.00 are available online:
Both versions are at this link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09SH3VRKH
