Truc To Joins Virtas Partners as Managing Director, Further Expanding Firm’s Quality of Earnings Capabilities
Truc will play a critical role as we continue to grow our quality of earnings capabilities and grow M&A Services more broadly.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truc To has joined Virtas Partners as a Managing Director in the firm’s Merger and Acquisition Services practice. Virtas Partners is a boutique transaction services and restructuring firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, IPOs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.
— Neal McNamara, co-founder, Virtas Partners
Based in the New York Metro area, To has deep expertise in buy-side and sell-side due diligence / quality of earnings across private equity firms and Fortune 500 companies. He joins Virtas Partners following a distinguished 29-year career at a Big Four accounting advisory firm, most recently as the national leader of the Chemical segment within Transaction Services. Among his other roles, he served as interim Chief Financial Officer at a health care billing company. To has buy-side, sell-side, and joint venture deal experience in a broad range of sectors, including chemicals, aerospace and defense, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, IT/SAAS, construction, insurance, payments, sports, health care providers, hospitality, energy, manufacturing, media, mining, business services, telecommunications and transportation sectors. The services he has provided include diligence, purchase price disputes, integration, and synergy evaluation to private equity and corporate clients. He has led cross-border deals in 46 countries and lived on four continents.
“I have known Truc for more than 20 years and worked with him extensively in our previous roles at KPMG. He is the most skilled due diligence professional who I have ever met. When doing a deal, he is simply someone you want on your team,” said Managing Partner and co-founder Neal McNamara. “Truc will play a critical role as we continue to grow our quality of earnings capabilities and grow M&A Services more broadly. I am personally thrilled to be working with Truc again who I could not respect more as a professional and I also consider a friend.”
Tim Czmiel, Managing Partner and co-founder added: “Truc’s commitment to his clients and his energetic, collaborative style with colleagues make him a perfect fit within our supportive Virtas Culture. We are truly pleased to have him join the Virtas family.”
