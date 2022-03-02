Microsoft Partners with Keen Water, Georgia’s 1st Black Owned Water Plant
EINPresswire.com/ -- Keen Water Springs, LLC, Georgia’s first and only black-owned water plant and natural alkaline spring in the state of Georgia, celebrated Black History Month by announcing their newest partnership with Microsoft.
With this partnership, Keen Water will be available for purchase on the Atlanta Microsoft campus with the possibility of being picked up and sold globally in all of the Headquarter locations.
“My partnership with Keen Water means a lot to me and the vision here at Microsoft on supporting minority owned businesses and bringing them into a company like Microsoft in hopes of starting at one site and becoming a global partner that is featured in all of our headquarters around the world!” says
Microsoft’s Director of Dining, Scott Willis. “Keen Water will be for sale in our Frictionless Markets in both North and South Building at Microsoft-Atlantic Yards.”
“Microsoft clients and employees got a chance to meet owner Faheem Ali and his team during our AY Play Day and got to hear the incredible story of how this business came together and they also got to sample the product and gave positive feedback and requested this product to be on campus, and as The
Director of Dining for Compass/Microsoft it was my duty to bring this vision to life. We are excited about the partnership with Keen Water and Microsoft and we look forward to a successful partnership!”
Launched a little under three years ago, Keen Water has created strategic partnerships with some of this nation’s most respected businesses and organizations including the NFL Alumni Association, Auto Nation, the FL vs GA All-Star Football Game, and countless others.
During the month of February, founder and CEO Faheem Ali reflects on the overall importance of what being a disruptor in the beverage space means to him and his brands. “Our brand prides itself on being an innovator. When I created this company a few years ago, I was excited to bring something new to this space. I had no idea where it was going to lead, but I knew it was going to be something major. As a black business owner, I have to be resilient. I am excited to be the owner of the first and only black-owned water spring in the state of Georgia. Keen Water is definitely leaving its mark in Black History.”
Today Keen Water can be found at various VIP, red carpet, and community event s as well as in over 200 locations throughout Atlanta and South Florida including Hilton Hotel properties, Toast on Lenox, Milk and Honey Cascade, The Gathering Spot ATL, Fin and Feather, Dantanna’s Surf and Turf, Twin Peaks, and Lorna’s Caribbean Restaurant.
Images: https://ibb.co/album/Rvd3Yb
For more information about Keen Water, got to www.keen-water.com. For media opportunities contact info@southpromo.com or 954.560.4812.
